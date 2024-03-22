Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Purchases 48 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 96.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total value of $6,759,804.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 742,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,420,264.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total value of $416,020.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,113,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,514 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total transaction of $6,759,804.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,420,264.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,099 shares of company stock worth $13,605,565. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNA shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.00.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of SNA opened at $293.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $282.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.88. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.88. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $226.68 and a fifty-two week high of $297.61.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

