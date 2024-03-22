Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNPS. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Synopsys by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,685,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,911,046,000 after acquiring an additional 186,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Synopsys by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,197,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,698,457,000 after buying an additional 836,667 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,032,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,850,594,000 after purchasing an additional 330,206 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,245,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,250,869,000 after acquiring an additional 52,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $891,507,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $594.60.

Shares of SNPS opened at $602.01 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.36 and a fifty-two week high of $629.38. The company has a market capitalization of $91.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $552.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $517.76.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total transaction of $711,835.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,638,181. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total transaction of $711,835.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,181. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,586 shares of company stock worth $19,868,728. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

