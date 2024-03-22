Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Sells 87 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,500,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,481,000 after buying an additional 488,561 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,714,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $311,208,000 after buying an additional 273,388 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,508,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,021,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,089,000 after buying an additional 193,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on EXPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.75.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $121.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.99. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.89 and a fifty-two week high of $131.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.18.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

