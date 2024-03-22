Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Sells 89 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $315.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $273.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.32. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $155.38 and a fifty-two week high of $315.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.88%.

In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,244,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,244,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,969 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,774. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Eaton from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.20.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

