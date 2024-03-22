Cormark Increases Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Price Target to C$1.75

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH – Free Report) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$1.35 to C$1.75 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Quarterhill Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of QTRH opened at C$1.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$213.94 million, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.63. Quarterhill has a one year low of C$1.12 and a one year high of C$2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.43, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.71.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in intelligent transportation system business in Canada and internationally. The company offers riteSuite, which offers mobility solutions, such as all-electronic tolling, dynamic pricing, agency interoperability, hosted mobility solutions, and machine learning; back-office solutions, which offers account management, customer service, violation processing, and technical services operations; roadside solutions, which offers onsite and remote maintenance and field operations services, including tolling facility support, lane equipment control, and cash management services; and international road dynamics products and services, which offers automated truck weigh stations, toll road systems and equipment, red light and speed enforcement systems, and traffic management and safety systems.

