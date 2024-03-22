Cormark Increases Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Price Target to C$1.75

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH – Free Report) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$1.35 to C$1.75 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Quarterhill Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of QTRH opened at C$1.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$213.94 million, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.63. Quarterhill has a one year low of C$1.12 and a one year high of C$2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.43, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.71.
About Quarterhill
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Quarterhill
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Google and Meta Circling the Market on a TikTok Ban Rally
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Intuitive Machines: Charting a Course Among the Stars
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- KB Home’s Stock Price Can Move Higher, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.