Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.96% from the company’s previous close.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Price Performance

VTMX stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.85. The company had a trading volume of 30,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,144. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a fifty-two week low of $28.96 and a fifty-two week high of $40.42. The company has a market cap of $30.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.06.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $55.94 million during the quarter. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 159.04%. Equities research analysts expect that Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta during the 2nd quarter worth $4,833,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,123,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta in the second quarter worth approximately $6,444,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 114.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 153,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 81,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta during the third quarter valued at $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

