Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.97% from the company’s current price.

CTRA has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.85.

Shares of NYSE CTRA traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.44. The company had a trading volume of 467,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,065,420. The company has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.20. Coterra Energy has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.44 and its 200 day moving average is $26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,927,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,900,000 after buying an additional 407,244 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 68,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 10,159 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,419,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,237,000 after buying an additional 8,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

