CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Sets New 52-Week High at $144.75

Shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $144.75 and last traded at $142.92, with a volume of 10957 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $141.44.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.89. The stock has a market cap of $996.39 million, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. CRA International’s payout ratio is 31.11%.

In other CRA International news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,039,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,611,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 1,250 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $170,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,949,215.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,039,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,611,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,085 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRAI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in CRA International during the first quarter valued at $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in CRA International by 29.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in CRA International during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in CRA International by 588.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CRA International during the third quarter worth about $229,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

