Creditcoin (CTC) Trading Up 5% Over Last 7 Days

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $281.61 million and approximately $61.89 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for $0.88 or 0.00001386 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003479 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000042 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 51.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,585,921 coins and its circulating supply is 320,798,691 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

