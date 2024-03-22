Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) COO Yat Tung Lam Sells 37,733 Shares

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) COO Yat Tung Lam sold 37,733 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $755,414.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,021,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,445,324.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Yat Tung Lam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $209,300.00.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Yat Tung Lam sold 215,364 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $4,936,142.88.

On Monday, February 26th, Yat Tung Lam sold 140,255 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $3,162,750.25.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Yat Tung Lam sold 315,601 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $7,236,730.93.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Yat Tung Lam sold 130,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $2,752,100.00.

On Thursday, February 15th, Yat Tung Lam sold 46,321 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $1,043,148.92.

On Tuesday, February 13th, Yat Tung Lam sold 407 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $9,157.50.

On Monday, February 5th, Yat Tung Lam sold 130,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $2,772,900.00.

On Thursday, January 18th, Yat Tung Lam sold 270,980 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $5,186,557.20.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $190,900.00.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

CRDO stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.39. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.00 and a beta of 2.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $53.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDO. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Credo Technology Group by 295.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

