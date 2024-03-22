CRH (NYSE:CRH) Now Covered by Analysts at Vertical Research

Analysts at Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Vertical Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.42% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.64.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CRH by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.
CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.
