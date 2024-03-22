CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Down 2.4%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $72.51 and last traded at $72.68. Approximately 279,168 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,008,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CRSP shares. Mizuho raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Chardan Capital raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.08 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.13 and a 200 day moving average of $61.05.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.95. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. The firm had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.41) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3253.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $152,408.71. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,747.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $152,408.71. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,747.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at $11,711,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,410 shares of company stock valued at $9,234,677 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,590,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,575,000 after purchasing an additional 51,926 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. PBCay One RSC Ltd purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,329,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 17,186 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

