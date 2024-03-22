Critical Comparison: Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) and Energem (NASDAQ:ENCP)

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) and Energem (NASDAQ:ENCP – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Woodward and Energem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woodward 9.50% 15.26% 7.89% Energem N/A -3.12% 0.92%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Woodward and Energem’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woodward $2.91 billion 3.09 $232.37 million $4.74 31.49 Energem N/A N/A $50,000.00 $0.06 165.46

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Woodward has higher revenue and earnings than Energem. Woodward is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

79.6% of Woodward shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.1% of Energem shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Woodward shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 64.2% of Energem shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Woodward has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energem has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Woodward and Energem, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Woodward 0 4 4 0 2.50 Energem 0 0 0 0 N/A

Woodward presently has a consensus target price of $151.89, suggesting a potential upside of 1.77%. Given Woodward’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Woodward is more favorable than Energem.

Summary

Woodward beats Energem on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft. These products are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems. It also provides aftermarket maintenance, repair and overhaul, and other services to commercial airlines, repair facilities, military depots, third party repair shops, and other end users. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), tier-one suppliers, and contractors, as well as through aftermarket sales of components, such as provisioning spares and replacements. The Industrial segment offers actuators, valves, pumps, fuel injection systems, solenoids, ignition systems, speed controls, electronics and software, and sensors. These products are used on industrial gas turbines, steam turbines, compressors, and reciprocating engines. This segment sells its aftermarket products, and other related services to OEMs through an independent network of distributors, as well as directly to end users. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado.

About Energem

Energem Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus a target business operating in the oil and gas and other potential renewable energy business, as well as other adjacent services, including industrials and technologies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Energem Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Energem LLC.

