Cronos (CRO) Tops One Day Volume of $19.46 Million

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Cronos has a total market cap of $3.59 billion and $19.46 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.84 or 0.00086973 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00010271 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00020663 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00017764 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00003904 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00008230 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

