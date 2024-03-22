Crown (NYSE:CCK) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $87.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CCK. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Crown from $117.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Crown in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a buy rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Crown from $93.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Crown in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $100.21.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $77.75 on Monday. Crown has a 12-month low of $69.61 and a 12-month high of $96.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.74 and its 200-day moving average is $84.48.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.19). Crown had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Crown will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Crown’s payout ratio is presently 26.60%.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $682,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,238,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Crown by 190.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

