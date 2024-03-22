Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Director Sells $47,225.56 in Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRXGet Free Report) Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 3,217 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $47,225.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,985.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Cryoport Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $16.52 on Friday. Cryoport, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.25. The company has a quick ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 11.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Institutional Trading of Cryoport

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 7,703,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,891,000 after purchasing an additional 214,763 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,657,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,657,000 after purchasing an additional 98,569 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,464,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,659,000 after purchasing an additional 807,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,347,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,745,000 after purchasing an additional 178,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,228,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,700,000 after purchasing an additional 485,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cryoport from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Cryoport from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Cryoport Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX)

