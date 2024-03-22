Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Director Sells $47,225.56 in Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 3,217 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $47,225.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,985.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Cryoport Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $16.52 on Friday. Cryoport, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.25. The company has a quick ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 11.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cryoport

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 7,703,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,891,000 after purchasing an additional 214,763 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,657,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,657,000 after purchasing an additional 98,569 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,464,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,659,000 after purchasing an additional 807,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,347,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,745,000 after purchasing an additional 178,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,228,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,700,000 after purchasing an additional 485,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cryoport from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Cryoport from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Read Our Latest Report on CYRX

Cryoport Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.