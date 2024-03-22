Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Trading Up 3.8%

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.22 and last traded at $17.15. 120,435 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 445,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cryoport presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Cryoport Stock Up 5.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock has a market capitalization of $856.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.25. The company has a quick ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 11.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

In other Cryoport news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 57,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $872,696.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,705,585.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 57,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $872,696.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,705,585.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 3,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $47,225.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,187 shares in the company, valued at $633,985.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,863 shares of company stock worth $1,058,487. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cryoport

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 228.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Cryoport during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cryoport by 308.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cryoport by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Cryoport by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

