Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Cummins were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Eldred Rock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $7,195,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $36,496,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $197,246.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at $720,123.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America cut Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial started coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $303.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $254.00 to $321.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.91.

Cummins Price Performance

NYSE CMI opened at $291.40 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.18 and a twelve month high of $297.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of 56.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.88.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.36 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 129.73%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

