Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Given Overweight Rating at Stephens

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Stephens in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair upgraded Cutera from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cutera has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

Shares of CUTR traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.65. 3,602,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,879,985. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.70. Cutera has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $27.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.69.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The medical device company reported ($2.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.48 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Cutera will post -6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,287 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 45,358 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Cutera by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,919 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 493.1% during the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 12,971 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 16,271 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,609 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cutera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000.

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

