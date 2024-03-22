CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.665 per share by the pharmacy operator on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%.

CVS Health has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. CVS Health has a payout ratio of 28.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CVS Health to earn $9.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.9 %

CVS stock opened at $78.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.51. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVS. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in CVS Health by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in CVS Health by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $1,551,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

