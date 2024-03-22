Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,863 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,113,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,028. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $83.65. The firm has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.09 and its 200 day moving average is $74.24.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

