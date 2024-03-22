Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 205,233 Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 205,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,786,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STLA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 553.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 68,660 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 3.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 13.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 14.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 34.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,959,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,876,000 after buying an additional 505,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STLA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.23.

Stellantis Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE STLA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.16. 2,002,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,565,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.00. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $29.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stellantis

In other Stellantis news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 750,000 shares of Stellantis stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $3,892,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 39,351,720 shares in the company, valued at $204,235,426.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,150,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,724,500. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Further Reading

