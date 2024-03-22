Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 610 ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 610 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 10.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,182,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,362,816,000 after acquiring an additional 955,288 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,984,085,000 after acquiring an additional 25,426 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,548,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,171,822,000 after acquiring an additional 76,787 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,002,717 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $595,908,000 after acquiring an additional 11,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,909,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $629,206,000 after buying an additional 41,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Performance

ANSYS stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $348.78. 339,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,303. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 60.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.16. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $258.01 and a one year high of $364.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $805.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price target on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

