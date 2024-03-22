Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 71,478 iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 71,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,577,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953,635 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,644,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059,409 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $308,588,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $259,275,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $246,963,000.

BATS:USMV traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,844,351 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.97. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

