Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 170.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 297.1% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 82.6% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Shares of BTI traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $30.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,327,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,995,822. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average of $30.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $37.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.7431 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.89%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

