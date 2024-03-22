Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,873 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 298.4% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1,268.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $45,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Trading Down 0.6 %

Oracle stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,634,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,293,617. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $87.51 and a 12-month high of $132.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

