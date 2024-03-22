Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,134 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC owned about 1.15% of VanEck Long Muni ETF worth $5,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MLN. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,226,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,105,000 after buying an additional 632,029 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,878,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,395,000 after buying an additional 287,123 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,449,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,227,000 after buying an additional 594,092 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,355,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,635,000 after buying an additional 887,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,150,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,225,000 after buying an additional 668,926 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MLN stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,433 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.52.

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

