Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 275.7% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Chubb by 39.6% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $256.08. The stock had a trading volume of 372,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,343. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $247.01 and a 200-day moving average of $227.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $103.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.40 and a 12-month high of $260.58.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.06.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,740 shares of company stock valued at $26,065,364 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

