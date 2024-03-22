Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,680 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 6,372 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 13,840.0% during the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 62,414 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $18,405,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,793 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 24,221 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $288.69. 2,309,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,201,269. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.30 and a 52-week high of $380.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.67. The company has a market cap of $93.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.21.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $378.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.82.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total value of $17,059,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,327,194.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,153 shares of company stock valued at $44,107,332 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

