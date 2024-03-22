Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Block by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Block by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 38.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in Block by 5.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Block by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 57,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SQ. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Block from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Block from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Block from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.44.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded down $2.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,267,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,085,752. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $87.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 479.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.55.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Block had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Block

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $359,957.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,299,428.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,581 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $165,958.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,754 shares in the company, valued at $12,972,782.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $359,957.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,299,428.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,056 shares of company stock worth $18,407,064 over the last three months. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

