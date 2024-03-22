Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $12.39 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,487 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 1.1% of Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $12,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,828,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,422,992. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $41.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.91.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

