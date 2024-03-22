Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $15.31 Million Position in Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 811,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,113 shares during the period. Principal Active High Yield ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Principal Active High Yield ETF worth $15,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF by 90.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF by 64.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $444,000.

Get Principal Active High Yield ETF alerts:

Principal Active High Yield ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of YLD stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $19.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,689. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.95 and its 200-day moving average is $18.55. Principal Active High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $20.41.

About Principal Active High Yield ETF

The Principal Active High Yield ETF (YLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income through exposure to global equities, investment-grade and high-yield debt, MBS\u002FABS, preferred stock, MLPs, and REITs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Active High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Active High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.