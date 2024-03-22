Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.12 Million Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,447 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 385 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.98, for a total value of $154,377.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,454.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total value of $3,780,841.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,731,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.98, for a total value of $154,377.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,454.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,285 shares of company stock valued at $34,741,478. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMP. Evercore ISI downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $422.83.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

NYSE:AMP traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $432.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,158. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $398.72 and a 200-day moving average of $364.37. The company has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.85 and a fifty-two week high of $437.23.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.94 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

