Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $376,000 Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,638 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 82.8% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 150.6% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. lifted its position in shares of Target by 81.3% during the second quarter. Kenfarb & CO. now owns 290 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.38.

Insider Activity

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE TGT traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,123,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,916,488. The company has a market capitalization of $77.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.99. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $175.53.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

