Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $5.75 Million Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,763 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Ally Financial worth $5,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 337.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE ALLY traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.78. 1,069,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,142,482. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.54 and a 12-month high of $41.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

