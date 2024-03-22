Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $545,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Free Report) by 79.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,290 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 173,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after buying an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 67,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWN traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.17. 173,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,000. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 1 year low of $36.29 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The company has a market capitalization of $326.98 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.74.

About iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.