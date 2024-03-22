Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $800,000 Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 221.9% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 62,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after purchasing an additional 43,280 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,411,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,776,000 after purchasing an additional 381,860 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 50,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after purchasing an additional 17,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,441.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 43,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after buying an additional 40,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.73. 1,089,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,796,002. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a PE ratio of 108.82, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.88. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.22 and a 12 month high of $260.46.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 203.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on EL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.71.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

