Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $876,000 Stock Position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 94.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,622 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Milestone Advisory Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 30,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Price Performance

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.06. 9,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,834. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.92. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.82 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Featured Articles

