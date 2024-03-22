Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 43.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GE traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $176.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,067,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,952,147. The company has a market capitalization of $192.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.16. General Electric has a 1 year low of $90.32 and a 1 year high of $177.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.54.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

