Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $5 Million Investment in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 97,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 277,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,548,000 after acquiring an additional 48,434 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 204,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after buying an additional 59,308 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at $13,083,344.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 271,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,601.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,653,033. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

NYSE FNF traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.78. 314,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,487. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.33. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.02 and a 12-month high of $52.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.51 and a 200 day moving average of $46.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.27). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.40.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

