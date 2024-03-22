Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 110,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,584,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth $563,000. 626 Financial LLC raised its holdings in WestRock by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 18,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at $446,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 139,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH bought a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WestRock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

WestRock Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WRK traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.45. 667,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,331. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.93. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.15). WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WestRock will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WestRock

In other news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $149,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,939,844.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

