Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 28,032 ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BITO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 644.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 7,638 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000.

Get ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BITO traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.10. The company had a trading volume of 12,725,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,273,145. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $33.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.96 and its 200-day moving average is $20.10.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.