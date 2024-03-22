Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 4,808 The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,808 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $503,489,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 74,433.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,114,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,343,000 after buying an additional 6,106,537 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 897.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,822,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,869 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,885,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,462,000 after buying an additional 1,609,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $66,916,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.51. 1,431,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,094,645. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $57.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.20 and its 200 day moving average is $49.38. The firm has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 42.32%.

Insider Activity

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,600,224.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BK has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

