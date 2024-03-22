Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 662 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 662 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,248,000 after acquiring an additional 44,141 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 95,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,291,000 after acquiring an additional 9,943 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 290,658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $112,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 885,549 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $341,477,000 after acquiring an additional 139,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,323,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,824,150,000 after acquiring an additional 38,432 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 15.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded down $72.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $406.12. 17,213,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,890. The stock has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.78, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $304.19 and a twelve month high of $516.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $464.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $441.63.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $531.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $430.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.59.

Lululemon Athletica Profile



Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

