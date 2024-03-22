Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 295,291 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 94.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,598 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 295,291 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of F. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 14.6% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 275.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 81,783 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 17.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after buying an additional 47,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after buying an additional 16,498 shares during the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of F stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.89. 17,113,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,340,359. The stock has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.67. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

