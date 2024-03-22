Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 540 Shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 325.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000.

IHAK traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.96. The company had a trading volume of 112,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,466. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.97. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The stock has a market cap of $734.92 million, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

