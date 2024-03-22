Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 58 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Amgen in the third quarter worth $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth $30,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AMGN. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $275.78. 1,086,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,041,756. The company has a market cap of $147.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.80. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $329.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

