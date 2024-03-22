Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 40.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,022,000 after buying an additional 53,824 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Allstate by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Allstate by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allstate Price Performance

ALL stock traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.79. 607,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,749,937. The company has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.30. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $168.05.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.36) EPS. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -296.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.12.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

