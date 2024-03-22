CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Insider Jeffrey B. Landau Sells 6,562 Shares

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey B. Landau sold 6,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $13,714.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,025.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CytomX Therapeutics Stock Down 5.4 %

CTMX traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.12. 53,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,998. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.52. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $2.86.

Institutional Trading of CytomX Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,992,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,328,000 after purchasing an additional 29,732 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 809,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 287,113 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,222,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,945,000 after buying an additional 114,895 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 1,064.2% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 118,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 108,174 shares during the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

