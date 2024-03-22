DA Davidson Boosts Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Price Target to $3.50

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $3.25 to $3.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Telos’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TLS. B. Riley upped their target price on Telos from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities upped their target price on Telos from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

Get Telos alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Telos

Telos Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ TLS opened at $4.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $314.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.81. Telos has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $41.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.97 million. Telos had a negative return on equity of 24.23% and a negative net margin of 23.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Telos will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telos by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,642,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,295,000 after purchasing an additional 325,287 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Telos by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 127,690 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Telos by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,383,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,249,000 after acquiring an additional 66,673 shares during the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its position in Telos by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in Telos by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 58,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 20,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Telos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.